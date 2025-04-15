STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1242 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 147.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

