Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 2,425 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 79,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE USPH opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $108.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

