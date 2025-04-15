Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 5,423 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Cfra downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

