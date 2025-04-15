Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 583 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in nCino by 3,006.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,602,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after buying an additional 2,518,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,254,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,256,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $39,334,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,697,000 after purchasing an additional 948,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NCNO opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $52,562.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,387.85. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,676 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

