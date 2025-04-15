Sterling Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

