Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,148,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,749,000 after acquiring an additional 203,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 147,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,525,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

