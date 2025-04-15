Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in MGIC Investment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,578,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after purchasing an additional 235,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,766,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,006,000 after purchasing an additional 677,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.