Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,037,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $716,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.9 %

AWK opened at $148.82 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.