Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after acquiring an additional 147,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

