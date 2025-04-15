Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after acquiring an additional 931,283 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,811,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,142,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,141,000 after purchasing an additional 255,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE RHP opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.28. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.