Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,745,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $74,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.