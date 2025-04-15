Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.
ProFrac Trading Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ:ACDC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. 339,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.05. ProFrac has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 338,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,579.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,316,534 shares in the company, valued at $9,123,580.62. This trade represents a 34.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About ProFrac
ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.
