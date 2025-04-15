Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 28,181 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the average daily volume of 18,510 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,596,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after buying an additional 7,816,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 598,996 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 897.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,759,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121,892 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AG opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.97.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0057 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

