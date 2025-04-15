StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

NYSE:APT opened at $4.25 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $46.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 5.57% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.