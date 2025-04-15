StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LXRX. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.45. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.38% and a negative net margin of 4,109.41%. The company had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,988,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758,371 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,558,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,021 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 4,300,000 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 750.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 850,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 750,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

