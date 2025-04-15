StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $82.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $9,385,493.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,305,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,726,275.98. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,672,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Kellanova by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 26.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 109,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Kellanova by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.