Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stake Trimmed by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Stoneridge Trading Up 1.8 %

Stoneridge stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.