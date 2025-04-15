Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Strategy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Strategy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.09.

Strategy Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $311.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Strategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 3.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.