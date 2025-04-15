Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Stride by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Stride Stock Up 0.1 %

LRN opened at $134.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.19 and its 200-day moving average is $111.88. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $145.00.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.