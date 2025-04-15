Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 1,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Studio City International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $678.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 million during the quarter.

About Studio City International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

