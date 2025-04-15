Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 40,412 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 18,796.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Comerica by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Stephens lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.16.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.