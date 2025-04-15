Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,093 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $115,555,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,734,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Core & Main by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 4,757.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Core & Main by 1,259.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 515,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares in the company, valued at $872,224.80. The trade was a 60.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $109,142.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,908.43. The trade was a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

