Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RGEN. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.64.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $102.97 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -249.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

