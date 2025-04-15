Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 71.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

