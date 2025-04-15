Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 610,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after purchasing an additional 334,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,577,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,402,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,569,000 after purchasing an additional 173,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 1.8 %

Prologis Increases Dividend

NYSE:PLD opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

