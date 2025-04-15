Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Trex by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trex

In other news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

