Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $15,593,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $70,247.75. The trade was a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

