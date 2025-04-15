Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Nucor by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Covea Finance purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $5,836,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Nucor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.11.

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUE opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $197.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 26.16%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

