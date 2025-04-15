Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $2.22 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of XMMO opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

