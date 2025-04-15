Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 29,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 40,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 161,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,690,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.61. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

