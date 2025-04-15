Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in WEX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in WEX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

Shares of WEX opened at $128.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.96. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

