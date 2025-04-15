Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Summit Materials by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

