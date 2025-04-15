Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHGKY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Company Profile
