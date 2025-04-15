Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHGKY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

