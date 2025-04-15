Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) vs. Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) Head to Head Review

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Canna-Global Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.26 -$30.33 million ($2.59) -0.09 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canna-Global Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Enterprise.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -110.58% -401.11% -136.94% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Super League Enterprise and Canna-Global Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Super League Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 965.19%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

