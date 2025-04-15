Synapse (SYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.20 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $27.05 million and $4.20 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synapse has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 198,303,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

