Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $163.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.84. The firm has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.