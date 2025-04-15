Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 100,042 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in ANSYS by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,381,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.06 and a 52-week high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.68.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

