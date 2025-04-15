Synovus Financial Corp Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 289.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. GHE LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 55,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,031 shares of company stock worth $39,364,943. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

