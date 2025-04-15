Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,132 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,566 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,544,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 243.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Boeing by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,472 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.02. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.