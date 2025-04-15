Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,708 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 280,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

