Taiko Self Reported Market Cap Hits $61.77 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Taiko has a market cap of $61.77 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Taiko has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,539.97 or 1.00097596 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,204.41 or 0.99409048 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,007,836 coins. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 103,007,836.72243481 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.59706666 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $18,397,624.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

