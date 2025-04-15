Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 351.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.26.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.57.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

