TD Securities Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$150.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$151.73.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cargojet

Cargojet Price Performance

About Cargojet

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a one year low of C$69.60 and a one year high of C$144.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.92 and a beta of 0.91.

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.