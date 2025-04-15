Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $15,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,192,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $114,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,218 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 912,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 367,975 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $1,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,571,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 87,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.40 to $9.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.97.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0215 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

