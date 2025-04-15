Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of TNABY opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.