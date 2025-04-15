Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance
Shares of TNABY opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $15.24.
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
