Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the March 15th total of 98,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSCDY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. 1,527,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Tesco has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

