Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the March 15th total of 98,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tesco Stock Performance
Shares of TSCDY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. 1,527,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Tesco has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Tesco Company Profile
