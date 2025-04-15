Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Graham makes up about 1.6% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Graham by 36.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at $287,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graham by 22.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Graham stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $324.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.65. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.