Teton Advisors Inc. Grows Position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ZimVie by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ZimVie by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ZimVie by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIMV stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. ZimVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $262.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.94.

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIMV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

