Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 59,316 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $677,981.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,128,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,760,995.28. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $105,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 602,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,660.28. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,097 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ARLO opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $933.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.71. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.