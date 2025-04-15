Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 10,900 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth approximately $10,217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,377.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 483,170 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 295,408 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 205,716 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,268,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,017.85. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,427 shares of company stock worth $2,575,729. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 2.2 %

UTI stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

